117 Nepali succumb to Covid-19 worldwide, 12821 infections reported

KATHMANDU: Covid-19 has lead to a casualty of 117 Nepalis globally, three of them in Nepal, as per data maintained by the Non-Resident Nepalis Associalion, till Saturday evening. As many as 21 Nepalis succumbed to the disease last week alone.

Of the 21 fatalities reported, nine cases hailed from UAE, five from Saudi Arabia, two each in the UK and Nepal, and one each in the USA, Qatar and Kuwati.

Till date, the UK has seen the highest number of deaths of NRNs, 65 casualties, followed by 18 in the UAE and 16 in the US, Dr Sanjib Sapkota pf NRNA health committee stated.

Nearly 13,000, 12,821 NRNs to be precise, have been infected with the virus. Of them, more than 4,000 have recovered. The highest number of infections have been reported in Qatar (6,911), USA, UK (1,230) and Saudi Arabia (1,364), respectively.

Meanwhile, Nepal has so far recorded 584 cases (till Sunday morning) with nearly 70 recoveries.

