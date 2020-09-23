1,172 new cases take Nepal’s coronavirus tally to 67,804 on Wednesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally moved to 67,804 as 1,172 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

As many as 1,893 people that had earlier contracted Covid-19 tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 49,954 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

As of today, there are 17,414 active cases of infection in the country while 7,104 people are under quarantine.

Likewise, seven fatalities were registered today with which the Covid-19 death tally has moved to 436.

On Tuesday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally had reached 66,632 with 1,356 new cases.

