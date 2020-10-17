12 Covid-19 fatalities added, death-toll advances to 727

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health reported 12 additional fatalities from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours after which the nationwide Covid-19 death-toll advanced to 727.

It indicates that nearly 0.57 per cent of the people that contracted the disease have succumbed to the viral illness.

More than 39.07 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,099,592 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

On Friday, Nepal’s Covid-19 death crossed the 700-mark with 21 additional fatalities.

