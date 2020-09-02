12 Covid-19 fatalities logged; death-toll advances to 251 on Wednesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Twelve patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

With the latest additions, Nepal’s Covid-19 fatality toll has now advanced to 251.

The Health Ministry in its regular media briefing reported that of the total number of deceased are six female and six male.

Two women from Chitwan aged 55 and 18, one each from Kathmandu (89), Lalitpur (70), Tanahun (20) and Kapilvastu (60) were reported to have passed away in the last 24 hours,

Likewise, two septuagenarian men from Kathmandu, one 97-year-old from Bara and one each from Bhaktpaur (40), Dhading (47) and Chitwan (65) succumbed to the disease.

The highest number of deaths reported on a single-day in Nepal was on August 30 where 14 deaths were logged.

