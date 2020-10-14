THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal reported 12 more fatalities from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours after which the nationwide COVID-19 death toll advanced to 675.

On October 11, 22 deaths were reported in the country, the record for highest deaths reported in 24 hours.

Nepal registered 2,638 fresh coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 117,996.

More than 38.11 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,084,890​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook