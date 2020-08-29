12 Covid-19 fatalities reported Saturday, death-toll moves past 200

KATHMANDU: Twelve more fatalities from coronavirus infection have been reported from across the country in the past 24 hours. Three females and nine males passed away from the disease as per the Health Ministry’s latest report.
With this, Nepal’s Covid-19 death toll has topped 200 and stands at 207.
Among the deceased females are a 30-year-old from Palpa, 51-year-old from Kathmandu and another 62-year-old from Bhaktapur.
Likewise, two males in Parsa aged 48 and 49, 84-year-old male in Siraha, 38-year-old in Gorkha, 58-year-old in Kaski succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.
Similarly, among the deceased males are an 83-year old in Kathmandu, two in Lalitpur aged 72 and 61, and an 82-year-old in Bhaktapur.
Six of the total 12 fatalities reported today have been registered in the Kathmandu valley.
Meanwhile, 884 cases were reported today taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 37,340.
