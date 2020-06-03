12 discharged on Wed, Nepal’s COVID-19 recovery tally stands at 278

KATHMANDU: Twelve persons earlier diagnosed with coronavirus infection, admitted in various healthcare facilities across the country, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Wednesday.
As many as five persons including a 20-year-old woman and four men of ages 19-40 years, who hail from Dhanusha, Mahottari and Sarlahi districts have been discharged from Dhanusha Hospital after remaining in treatment for 11 to 16 days.
In the same manner, a 69-year-old patient, who is a denizen of Kathmandu, admitted at the Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital has been discharged after 9 days of treatment.
Similarly, a 34-year-old man from Rautahat tested negative in RT-PCR, following which he was allowed to go home from the Unified COVID-19 Balambu Hospital after 15 days of hospital-stay.
Furthermore, a 6-year-old girl undergoing treatment at the Maharajgunj-based Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) has battled her way through the contraction following 19 days of hospital-stay.
Lastly, four patients, who are denizens of Kapilvastu and Agrakhanchi, have been discharged from Butwal Hospital —who befall in the age group 18 to 24—after 10 to 25 days of hospital-stay.
With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 278 which includes 222 males and 56 females.
