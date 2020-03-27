12 suspected COVID-19 patients presumed suffering from different viral infections

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: As many as 12 patients suspected of contracting coronavirus have returned home after visiting Damauli Hospital in Tanahun district headquarters.

Eight of the patients showing the symptoms similar to COVID-19 were admitted to the hospital on Wednesday while four others were admitted the following day.

According to chief at the hospital, Dr Sunil Poudel, the patients returned home after they were found suffering from cold and viral fever different from coronavirus.

Dr Poudel presumed that those were the cases of viral fever developed with the change in weather and climate. He said the patients were discharged after the hospital recorded their body temperature, name, age and contact details.

