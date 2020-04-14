12 throat swab samples from Tanahun test negative for Covid-19

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test on blood samples of 12 people symptomatic of COVID-19 in Tanahun, have given negative results.

Medical superintendent at the district hospital, Dr. Sunil Paudel said, twelve persons, who has shown symptoms of infection, tested negative for the virus today. He informed that all the tests were carried out in Pokhara based lab.

Hospital chairperson Pradeep Adhikari urged people to remain in their homes and not to venture out unless in case of an emergency to control the possible spread of coronavirus in the area.

Meanwhile, the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) carried out today on 358 persons have also resulted in a negative.

According to Shankar Babu Adhikari, chief at the district health office, 358 foreign returnees staying in quarantine facilities at various locations — Bhanu, Byas, Myade, Suklagandaki, Bhimad, Rishing, Ghiring, Devghat, Bandipur and Abukhaireni — tested negative in RDT.

“The testing of COVID-19 has begun in full swing at all the local levels after the federal government dispatched 642 testing kits,” Adhikari said, adding, that RDT result will be further verified by second leg of swab sample test in Pokhara.

Around 729 people are placed in home quarantine in the district.

