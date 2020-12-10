1,217 new cases recorded on Thursday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 245,650

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Thursday reported 1,217 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 245,650.
Of the total cases, 443 are females while 774 are males.
In the last 24 hours, 404 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 328 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 51 and 25 cases respectively. The capital hosts the highest number of active cases.
Likewise, 1,064 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the latest data provided by health ministry. As of today, 231,601 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The recovery rate, as such, is 94.2 percent.
Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 12,386.
Meanwhile, twelve more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,663.
According to the health ministry, 7,232 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 1,813,204 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.
Currently, there are 515 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.
On Wednesday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 244,433 with 1,056 newly confirmed cases.
Globally, over 69 million people have contracted the virus till date while 1.5 million deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, over 47 million people have recovered from the disease while around 19 million cases are still active.
