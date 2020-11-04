1,248 children, senior citizens, disaster survivors provided with clothes

KATHMANDU: Shanti Sewa Griha, Tilganga in Kathmandu has provided clothes and sleeping bags to children and senior citizens living without support in the Pashupatinath area.
The social organisation provided clothes to the children and elderly people at Pashupati area and also to landslide and flood survivors in Sindhupalchok district, according to programme coordinator at Shanti Sewa Griha, Bijendra Kunwar.
The children, elderly people, and those who beg for a living in the Pashupatinath area were provided with shoes, slippers and sleeping bags.
Kunwar said that the organisation helped a total of 1,248 on the occasion of Dashain and Tihar, and said the organisation would continue supporting people with weak financial condition.
Likewise, the organisation provided 550 survivors of landslide and flood with clothes and sleeping bags.
Shanti Sewa Griha has also been providing relief items to poor and helpless people hit hard by the government-imposed lockdown in the country. The organisation has been helping them for the past 28 years.
The organisation has also engaged itself in bringing up children without a support system and providing financial aid for their education.
