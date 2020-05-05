13 Udayapur Covid-19 patients test negative in second round of tests

Shyam Rai

GAIGHAT: Second sample test reports of thirteen persons, who tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Udayapur district, have come out negative through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method, today.

The sample of all thirteen persons collected on Friday and Monday came out negative on PCR test, informed Mohan Prasad Subedi, chief of the District Health Office.

“If they again test negative in third tests, we will discharge them from the hospital,” Subedi added.

After contracting the virus on April 17, they have all been kept under observation, in isolation, at Biratnagar-based hospital for treatment.

So, far, Nepal has reported 82 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 66 are active and 16 persons have recovered from the illness. However, among the recovered, a youth who had been discharged was again admitted to Narayani Hospital in Birgunj.

