Madan Wagle

AMBOTE, TANAHUN: As many as 130 workers have been stranded in a brick kiln in Bhanu Municipality-2 of Tanahun district following the nationwide lockdown.

The workers of Bhanu Brick Industry now face shortage of food supplies as works have stopped at the brick kiln, informed one of the workers, Dilip Pariyar, who hails from Sarlahi.

The workers have been living so far on food provided by the kiln owners. They have not received any relief materials that was supposedly distributed by the municipality, because of which, the workers protested in front of Bhanu Municipality office demanding passage home.

“We have been providing food for the workers for 20 days, however, we will not be able continue doing so,” informed Dilli Limbu, the factory manager, “we are trying to send them home as the workers want to go home.”

The municipality is trying to figure out ways to send the stranded people to their homes, claimed Bhanu Municipality mayor Uday Raj Gauli.

After receiving the news about the kiln workers, we started preparation to send them home within two days, informed Badri Nath Adhikari, Chief District Officer of Tanahun. CDO Adhikari claimed that the district has already rescued 1,200 workers employed in construction works and sent them home.

