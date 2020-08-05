133 new coronavirus cases in Bara and Parsa

BIRGUNJ: As many as 133 new coronavirus infection cases have been detected in Bara and Parsa districts today.
Among the infected are 26 females between the ages of eight and 72 years.
The report made public by Narayani Hospital’s laboratory showed 17 cases from Bara district while remaining from Parsa.
The Bara patients were staying at a quarantine facility in Simara, which includes three Armed Force Police officers, six Nepal Police officers, and two Nepal Army officers, informed Dr Madan Kumar Upadhyaya of Narayani Hospital.
76 of the 133 were staying at a quarantine facility established at Trijuddha Secondary School.
Meanwhile, 32 patients were detected through contact tracing at Birgunj Prison, while five persons were traced from Birgunj Sugar Mill.
