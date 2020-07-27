139 new COVID-19 cases reported today; nationwide tally stands at 18,752

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 139 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Monday, taking the nationwide count to 18,752.

Following recovery from COVID-19, 626 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 13,754.

As of today, there are 4,950 active cases of infection across the country.

At present, six districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Bhojpur, Panchthar, Sankhuwasabha, Rasuwa, Manang, and Mustang. Meanwhile, two districts — Rautahat and Kailali — have over 500 active cases of infection.

Three COVID-19 fatalities were reported today, which has taken the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 48.

On Sunday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reached 18,613 with 130 new recorded cases.

