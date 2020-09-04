14 Covid-19 fatalities logged; death-toll advances to 271 on Friday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Fourteen people diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

With the latest additions, Nepal’s Covid-19 fatality toll has now advanced to 271.

The Health Ministry in its regular media briefing reported that four women and 10 men passed away due to Covid-19 related complications in the past day.

Of the deceased women, three are from Kathmandu aged 82, 66 and 22-years-old, and one from Chitwan (35).

Meanwhile, among the deceased men, two are from Saptari, both (55) and one person each from Dhanusha (65), Kaski (31), Nawalparasi (37), Rupandehi (78), Pyuthan (58). Likewise 63-year-old man from Palpa and a 42-year-old from Surkhet also died from the disease.

Today’s tally is the highest number of deaths reported on a single-day in Nepal, along with the fatalities reported on August 30 where also 14 deaths were logged.

On Friday, Nepal recorded highest single-day spike with 1354 new Covid-19 cases .

