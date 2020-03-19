14 hurt in collision

Himalayan News Service

DAMAULI: Fourteen persons were injured when a bus and truck collided at Ghansikuwa of Byas Municipality, along the Damauli-Dumre road section of Prithvi Highway in Tanahun on Wednesday.

Eleven passengers of the bus and three of the truck were injured in the collision. Of the injured, four are being treated at Ratnahari Hospital while 10 are being treated at Damauli Hospital. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

A version of this article appears in print on March 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook