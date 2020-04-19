14 lockdown offenders arrested in Kapilvastu

Krishna Dhakal

BHAIRAHAWA: As many as 14 persons have been arrested in Mayadevi Rural Municipality-7 of Kapilvastu district for violating the lockdown regulations.

The lockdown offenders were arrested as the mass was reading Namaaz in a mosque in the Rural Municipality.

A team of police personnel deployed from the Pakdi-based Area Police Office (APO) remanded the violators.

Those defying the government’s order to not assemble in massses have been remanded by the police, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Kapilvastu District Police Office, Deep Shumsher Rana.

However, a decision to release those in custody after an agreement on whether to quarantine them or urge them to remain in home quarantine is yet to be ascertained, added Rana.

