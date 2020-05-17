14 more, including two NA personnel test positive for virus

Nepal | May 17, 2020

Himalayan News Service
Kathmandu, May 16

Fourteen people tested positive for coronavirus today taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 281.

Among the 14 who tested positive for the disease today are two males aged 20 and 65 from Dhanusha district. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Population, the condition of all the patients is normal.

This is the first time NA personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

The two soldiers who tested positive for COVID-19 include a 52-year-old male from Mahottari district and a 26-year-old male from Kavre.

According to Nepali Army Spokesperson Bigyan Dev Pandey, both soldiers are working at the Central-Eastern Division in Province 2, but the NA does not have details of their travel and contacts available at the moment.

Among the infected are a 28-year-old female from Narkhu in Bardiya district, a 30-year-old male from Sakhuwa in Siraha district, and two males aged 28 and 29 from Birgunj, Parsa district, an 18-yearold female from Ramnagar, Sarlahi district and a 25-yearold female from Gadhauli, Chitwan district.

Likewise, three males aged 25, 34 and 44 years from Chandrauta and Shivaraj municipalities, Kapilvastu district, also tested positive for COVID-19.

Siraha and Kavre districts recorded the first cases of novel coronavirus today.

With the first case of COV- ID-19 in Siraha, all eight districts of Province 2 are now affected by COVID-19.

A youth aged 30 from Mauwahi of Sakhuwa Nankarkatti, Siraha, tested positive for COV- ID-19, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Siraha CDO Saroj Guragain said the youth had come to Nepal on March 12 from Malaysia.

Upon his return, he had stayed in quarantine for 14 days in the village. After having stayed at the quarantine facility, he had worked at a salon for some days in Udayapur.

With the confirmation of COVID-19 in the youth, preparation is under way to seal his village. Since the infected youth met many people, he might have spread the virus at many places.

Province 2 has reported 103 COVID-19 positive cases till date.

Thirty-six COVID-19 patients have recovered and the remaining are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across the country.

