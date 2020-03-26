14 Nepalis pilgrims stranded in Andhra Pradesh of India

Laxmi Gautam

PANCHTHAR: As many as 14 Nepali pilgrims have been stranded in Andhra Pradesh of India for the last one week after the Indian government enforced 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking over the phone to the THT reporter, one of the pilgrims 70-year-old Muktinath Khatiwada of Phalefung-1 in Panchthar district said, “We have been languishing on the road for a week due to lockdown in India.”

After the lockdown, we have been stranded on the road approximately 60 kilometres away from Chennai in Southern India, Khatiwada lamented. “We are facing more difficulties after the locals refused to provide us accommodation in the area,” said another pilgrim Govinda Pokhel.

Local police authority urged us to find appropriate accommodation by ourselves. However, we have been taking refuge at parked vehicles in the area, Pokhrel shared. “Adding more agony to our pain, the travel agent declined to rescue us due to 21-days lockdown in India.”

Most of the pilgrims are senior citizens and we are worried about their health during these difficult times, Pokhel said.

