Prakash Singh

BAJURA: As many as 145 throat swab specimen collected from three quarantine facilities in the district, that were sent to National Public Health Laboratory in Teku, have tested negative for coronavirus transmission.

Chief of District Health Office, Daya Krishna Panta said that the people currently placed in quarantine centres would now be sent back home.

The swabs collected and tested include 72 samples from Swamikartik Khapar Rural Municipality, 12 from Budhinanda Municipality, 6 from Himali Rural Municipality, 27 from Badimalika Municipality, 7 from Gaumul Rural Municipality, 8 from Budhuganga Municipality, 4 from Khaptad Chhededaha Rural Municipality, and 8 from Tribeni Municipality.

A team from the High-Level Coordination Committee had collected this first round of swabs from the district for testing.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook