147 new coronavirus cases on Thursday take Nepal’s tally to 18,241

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 147 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking the nationwide count to 18,241.
The new infections were confirmed after testing 3,481 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours. A total of 331,095 PCR tests have been conducted so far.
Of the new cases, nine have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley — including five persons from Kathmandu, two from Lalitpur, and two from Bhaktapur.
Following recovery from COVID-19, 156 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 12,840.
As of today, there are 5,358 active cases of infection across the country, while 20,098 people are under quarantine.
At present, six districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Bhojpur, Panchthar, Sankhuwasabha, Rasuwa, Manang, and Mustang. Meanwhile, three districts â€” Rautahat, Kailali, and Bajura â€” have over 500 active cases of infection.
One COVID-19 fatality was reported today, which has taken the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 43.
On Wednesday, Nepalâ€™s COVID-19 tally reached 18,094 with 100 new recorded cases.
