15 health desks to be set up in Saptari district

Rajbiraj, March 6

The health authority in Saptari is preparing to set up additional health desks along its border with India as a precautionary measure to fight coronavirus.

With Nepal, among other South Asian countries, facing high risk of virus transmission, the authority has scaled up its precautionary measure to ward off the deadly virus. “With coronavirus cases confirmed in India lately, we had to adopt precautionary measure to prevent the virus from entering the country,” said Saptari District Public Health Office acting Chief Duniyalal Yadav, adding, “The health desks will be established within two to three days at 15 additional entry points on the border.”

Ramnagar Kodarkatti, Deurali, Pato, Gamhariya Prawaha, Tarahi, Aurahi, Kariyaut, Bhutahi, Jhutaki, Banainiyan and Sakhada Govindpur are the places where health desks will be established. Health desks are already operational in two places of the district — Rajbiraj airport in Bishnupur Rural Municipality and Belhi Customs in Tilathi Koiladi Rural Municipality — since February 8.

Health desks are also being set up at 13 different places in Bara. According to Bara Chief District Officer Phadindramani Pokharel, health desks will be set up at Simara airport, Simraungadh, Kacharwa and Gadhimai temple, among other places in the district. So far, three such desks have been operating at different places in the district. They were set up by Armed Police Force.

A version of this article appears in print on March 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

