15 injured in clash erupted over land dispute in Saptari

RAJBIRAJ: At least 15 persons were injured after clash ensued between two parties who landed in dispute over land property rights in Chhinnamasta Rural Municipality-7, Saptari district today.
Police had to fire 14 shells of tear gas to take the situation under control as the clash at Hati Tole turned violent.
Meanwhile, a team of security personnel deployed from Saptari District Police Office (DPO), under the command of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tilak Bharati, to the incident site has taken the situation under control.
The residents of the ward, Jogendra Yadav, Pawan Sah, Raman Sah, Lalita Yadav, Birendra Yadav, Mohammad Dilshad, Mohammad Nazim are among the injured.
The injured are undergoing treatment at local Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital, the DPO informed.
A dispute broke out as two persons started posting bamboo poles to mark the boundaries claiming the same piece of land, the DPO informed. The verbal feud then turned into a violent clash as both of them started uprooting each other’s markers. Each of them charged and attacked one another with weapons, said police.
Saptari District Coordination Committee chief Prabhakar Yadav who is also the resident of the same ward said, a team of staffers from the Survey Office has been dispatched to the site to solve the matter.
The incident took place in the village situated at a distance of eight kilometres from district headquarters Rajbiraj.
