15 thousand benefitted from army health camp

BHIMDATTANAGAR: More than 1,500 people received free health check-up at a three-day health camp organised by Nepal Army at Teghari Barracks, Attariya of Kailali district.

The health camp was organised coinciding with the Ex-Servicemen’s Conclave.

Family members of Nepal Army retired personnel availed of the services provided at the camp operated since Friday. Shree No 25 Company chief, Lieutenant Dr Babita Silwal said among the beneficiaries were 815 male and 708 female.

The health camp was organised targeting the ex-servicemen and their families from all nine districts of the Sudur Paschim State.

General surgery, physiotherapy, orthopaedics and ophthalmic and dental services were provided at the health camp. Dr Silwal said the highest number of patients were patients of suffered diabetes, eye ailment, ear problem as well as gynecological problems.

Spectacles and medicines were also provided free of cost to the needy patients, she said.

