152 new HIV patients found in Kailali

DHANGADI, DECEMBER 1
As many as 152 new HIV patients have been found in this running fiscal in Kailali.
As many as 55 men, as many women, 38 transgender and four children were found to be infected with the HIV. Kailali District Health Office said the infected were from different districts. According to the office, as many as 110 are from Kailali, 25 from Kanchanpur, three from Baitadi, four from Bardiya, two each from Doti, Bajhang, Achham and Dadeldhura and one each from Darchula and India.
Similarly, as many as 35 HIV infected people died in the last fiscal. The infected, who had been taking ART, had lost their lives. Of them, six were new cases of infection of this fiscal.
Chief at the health office Lal Bahadur Dhami said the others were infected earlier. Kailali DHO made the HIV statistics public on the occasion of World AIDS Day- 2020 today.
Dhangadi sub-metropolis Mayor Nripa Bahadur Odd said the sub-metropolis had distributed warm clothes and health materials to infected persons above 60 years of age.
A version of this article appears in print on December 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
