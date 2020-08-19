154th birth anniversary of ‘Yuvakavi’ Motiram Bhatta marked today

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The 154th birth anniversary of the national luminary Yuvakavi (the Youth Poet) Motiram Bhatta is being observed today through literary events.

However, no formal programme has been organised this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bhatta was born this day on Kushe Aunsi (National Father’s Day) in 1923 BS/1866 AD. Bhatta died on the same day in 1953 BS/1896 AD.

He lived a short life but is ever remembered for his substantial contributions to the world of Nepali literature, especially for immortalising Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya by making public his biography.

Further, Bhatta was also credited for introducing the printing press in Nepal for the first time. He was the one who introduced Ghazals in Nepali literature. He also published the Ramayana of Bhanubhakta in 1941 BS.

He further developed Nepali language and made it a beautiful medium for literary expression.

Among the popular literary creations of Bhatta are ‘Bhanubhaktako Jeewan Charitra’, ‘Priyadarshika’ and ‘Pikdut’.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook