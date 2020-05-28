156 new cases confirmed on Thursday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally races past 1,000

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday confirmed that 156 people tested positive for Covid-19, as the national tally jumps to 1,042.
The single-day cases are now the highest ever recorded in Nepal.
The new infections were confirmed through tests carried out at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu, BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan, Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar, Bharatpur Hospital in Chitwan, Provincial Hospital in Surkhet, Provincial Laboratory in Pokhara, Seti Provincial Hospital in Dhangadhi, Bheri Hospital in Nepalgunj, Vector Borne Disease Research and Training Centre in Hetauda, and Dhulikhel Hospital in Kavre.
Of the infected, 29 people are from Dhanusha district, 25 from Jhapa, 20 from Rautahat, 17 from Mahottari, 14 from Saptari, 13 from Surkhet, eight from Dailekh, seven from Sarlahi, six from Siraha, three each from Bardiya and Syangja, two each from Dolakha and Kailali, one each from Nawalpur, Solukhumbu, Bajhang, Darchula, Makawanpur, Banke, and one person whose location has not been disclosed.
Details of the infected persons:
|District
|Number of cases
|Age-Group
|Sex
|Dhanusha
|29
|4 to 70
|26 Males; 3 Females
|Jhapa
|25
|16 to 42
|25 Males
|Rautahat
|20
|8 to 40
|20 Males
|Mahottari
|17
|15 to 45
|16 Males; 1 Female
|Saptari
|14
|18 & 47
|14 Males
|Surkhet
|13
|2 to 39
|7 Males; 6 Females
|Dailekh
|8
|17 to 40
|7 Males; 1 Female
|Sarlahi
|7
|17 to 31
|7 Males
|Siraha
|6
|14 to 40
|6 Males
|Bardiya
|3
|29 to 34
|3 Males
|Syangja
|3
|22 to 39
|2 Males; 1 Female
|Dolakha
|2
|19 & 20
|2 Males
|Kailali
|2
|25 & 30
|2 Males
|Bajhang
|1
|55
|1 Male
|Banke
|1
|28
|1 Male
|Darchula
|1
|25
|1 Male
|Makwanpur
|1
|50
|1 Male
|Nawalpur
|1
|19
|1 Male
|Solukhumbu
|1
|26
|1 Male
|Undisclosed (person with disability)
|1
|Undisclosed
|1 Female
As of today, 51 districts have witnessed the transmission of COVID-19. As many as 129 cases have been detected in eight districts of Province 1; 415 cases have been seen in eight districts of Province 2; and 44 cases in 12 districts of Bagmati Province.
Likewise, 17 cases have been reported in four districts of Gandaki Province; 369 cases in nine districts of Province 5; 47 cases in three districts of Karnali Province; and 21 cases in seven districts of Sudurpaschim Province.
With this, as of today, 940 males and 102 females have been infected with the novel virus across the country.
Four persons have been discharged from various health facilities across the country taking the total number of recoveries to 187, wherein 144 are males while 43 are females.
Meanwhile, the Ministry has also confirmed the fifth Covid-19 death in the country. A 56-year-old man with Alcoholic Liver Disease, who passed away at a Lalitpur based hospital on Wednesday, has been diagnosed with Covid-19.
