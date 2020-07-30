157 discharged after recovering from COVID-19 in Tanahun

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: As many as 157 persons have been discharged upon recovery from coronavirus infection in Tanahun district, on Thursday.

According to Tanahun District Health Office (DHO), the patients were released after two of their consecutive specimens drawn within 24 hours tested negative for the contagion.

“All the discharged persons are in good health and no one has shown any symptoms related to the novel virus,” said DHO Chief Shankar Babu Adhikari.

According to the Assistant Chief District Officer Chitrangat Baral, 180 tested positive for the virus of which 157 have recovered and others are kept in isolation, under observation, at various health facilities in the district.

He further informed that 163 males and 15 females are staying at various quarantine facilities.

So far, Nepal has reported 19,547 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 14,248 recoveries, and 52 deaths as of today.

