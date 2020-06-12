16 patients discharged, Nepal’s COVID-19 recovery tally climbs to 877

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Sixteen persons earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Friday.

Among those discharged are 12 males and four females.

Eight persons, all of whom are males, receiving treatment at the Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences have been allowed to return home, following their recovery.

In the same manner, two females and one male, who had been admitted at Duwakot-based Kathmandu Medical College have tested negative through RT-PCR method, confirming their recovery from the infection.

Similarly, two males and one female — who were undergoing treatment at the Unified COVID-19 Hospital, Balambu — have tested negative for the infection.

Lastly, a man and a woman in treatment at HAMS Hospital and Patan Academy of Health Sciences, respectively, have battled their way through the contagion.

With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 877 which includes 786 males and 91 females.

