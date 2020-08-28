‘1600+ security personnel in Nepal have contracted Covid-19 till date’

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: As many as 1,633 personnel of three security bodies — Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force – have tested postive for the coronavirus infection, as of today.

Of them, 861 security personnel have returned home after recovery.

The record of infection was noted among 12 security personnel for the first time in the third week of May. Since then the infection rate has increased all of a sudden from the month of August.

The highest number of coronavirus infection is seen in Nepal Police.

Spokesperson at the Nepal Police, Senior Superintendent of Police Kuber Kadayet said that a total of 795 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 so far. Of them, 163 are from Kathmandu valley. More than 500 Nepal Police personnel have returned home after recovery.

Similarly, Spokesperson at the APF, Deputy Inspector General Raju Aryal shared 435 APF personnel have been diagnosed with the disease till Thursday. Of them, 189 have been discharged upon recovery and the remaining patients are receiving treatment at various health facilities.

Out of 435 COVID-19 infected APF personnel, 73 are from Kathmandu Valley.

Likewise, 403 Nepal Army personnel have contracted the disease until today.

Of them, 116 have been discharged after recovery, said NA Spokesperson Santosh Ballav Poudel.

