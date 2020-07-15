162 infected with coronavirus in Tanahun district

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: As many as 162 persons have been infected with coronavirus in Tanahun district, so far.

According to the District Health Office, 144 males and 18 females staying under quarantine upon arrival from foreign countries tested positive for the virus.

DHO Chief Shankar Babu Adhikari said, “So far, out of 2,537 specimens collected within the district, 2,045 tested negative for the virus while 329 reports are awaited.”

Till date, one person passed away while in quarantine and one died by suicide in the district. Both of their PCR test results had come out negative.

As of Tuesday, the country has witnessed 17,061 cases of the coronavirus infection while 10,328 people have been discharged from hospitals, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Meanwhile, thirty-eight COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.

