17 beneficiaries return housing grant

Himalayan News Service

Lamjung, January 8

As many as 17 beneficiaries, who had received the first instalment for reconstruction of quake-damaged houses, have returned the amount after they could not construct the houses in Lamjung.

These beneficiaries were listed among those whose houses were completely damaged. According to Reconstruction District Project Implementation Unit Grant Management and Infrastructure Development Office, Lamjung, earthquake victims at Rainas Municipality have returned the amount saying they could not reconstruct their houses with the amount.

Chief at the office Jagadis Mishra said that six persons from Rainas Municipality, four from Besisahar Municipality, two form Madhya Nepal Municipality, two from Dudhpokhari Rural Municipality, two from Dordi Rural Municipality and one from Marsyandi Rural Municipality had returned the first instalment amount.

Of the 14,033 beneficiaries in Lamjung, 13,416 received the first instalment, 9,243 received the second instalment after the completion of the requirement. Mishra said that 6,103 received the third instalment upon completion of their houses.

Among the four municipalities and four rural municipalities in Lamjung, earthquakes had destroyed most houses in Dudhpokhari Rural Municipality. According to Reconstruction District Project Implementation Unit Grant Management and Infrastructure Development Office, Lamjung, as many as 2,447 houses were completely damaged in the rural municipality.

A version of this article appears in print on January 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook