17 in isolation upon Covid-19 provided with relief in Bajura

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: As many as 17 persons that were detected with Covid-19 infection and are currently staying in isolation have been provided with relief materials in Bajura.

The relief was jointly provided by Nepal Healthcare Equipment Development Foundation (NHEDF), Andrea Drewer and Badimalika Khabar. The materials were handed over to Dipak Bikram Shah, Mayor of Budhhiganga Municipality.

The relief package containing rice, pulse, vegetables, eggs, nutritious food for new mothers and newborns, among others, adequate for 14 days, was provided for the 17 patients currently staying in isolation at Dhuralsain Secondary School’s Quarantine facility, informed Samrat Singh Basnet, President of NHEDF. “In this time of need, it is out responsibility to extend our helping hands to support the local levels in dealing with the crisis,” he added.

“This help has brought relief to the municipality in managing the requirements of the quarantine facilities,” said mayor Shah while thanking the donors.

The infected being isolated in that facility include a 4-day-old child, a three-year-old girl, among others.

