17 in isolation upon Covid-19 provided with relief in Bajura

BAJURA: As many as 17 persons that were detected with Covid-19 infection and are currently staying in isolation have been provided with relief materials in Bajura.
The relief was jointly provided by Nepal Healthcare Equipment Development Foundation (NHEDF), Andrea Drewer and Badimalika Khabar. The materials were handed over to Dipak Bikram Shah, Mayor of Budhhiganga Municipality.
The relief package containing rice, pulse, vegetables, eggs, nutritious food for new mothers and newborns, among others, adequate for 14 days, was provided for the 17 patients currently staying in isolation at Dhuralsain Secondary School’s Quarantine facility, informed Samrat Singh Basnet, President of NHEDF. “In this time of need, it is out responsibility to extend our helping hands to support the local levels in dealing with the crisis,” he added.
“This help has brought relief to the municipality in managing the requirements of the quarantine facilities,” said mayor Shah while thanking the donors.
The infected being isolated in that facility include a 4-day-old child, a three-year-old girl, among others.
KATHMANDU, JUNE 12 More than 10,000 people stranded in the country due to travel restrictions have been repatriated during the lockdown. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), a total of 10,423 nationals from different countries stranded in Nepal departed for their respecti Read More...
Korean pop music began taking its own unique form and shape by 1990s, heavily influenced by American and European pop music styles, especially hip-hop, rap, rock and jazz. K-pop has revolutionised since producing the most prominent K-pop stars and chart-topping numbers making it one of the most succ Read More...
KATHMANDU: BTS were part of a star-studded ceremony ‘Dear Class Of 2020’ hosted by YouTube on June 7 to celebrate the graduating class of 2020 that had the likes of Beyonce, Lady Gaga as well as former US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, delivering messages. One of the most awai Read More...
KATHMANDU: On the International Pride Month of June, first ever virtual Pride Parade is being observed, to avoid physical gatherings in view of Covid-19 outbreak, to commemorate and celebrate the freedom of 'being'. To mark the celebration of diversity of gender and sexuality in the country, Pri Read More...
KATHMANDU: Monsoon has arrived, delayed by two days than anticipated, making its route from the eastern part in the evening of June 12 and its activities likely to be accelerated ahead. Under this circumstance, the Meteorological Forecasting Division has called for being alert towards such a poss Read More...
KATHMANDU: A statement of expenditure related to the prevention, control and treatment of coronavirus infection has been shared by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's Press Advisor Surya Thapa on his social media accounts. The details of fund allocated and expenses incurred have been made public in Read More...
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday is being marked Saturday with a smaller ceremony than usual, as the annual Trooping the Color parade is canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The extravagant display of pomp and pageantry, a highlight of the royal calendar that typically attracts thousand Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 273 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday. With this, the nationwide tally of COVID-19 stands at 5,335. Of the newly infected, 247 are males and 26 females. In total, 4,949 males and 386 females have been recorded to have Read More...