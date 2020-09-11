17 more test positive for coronavirus in Gandaki state

GANDAKI: As many as 17 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Gandaki Province on Friday.

With this, number of coronavirus infected people in the province has reached 2,747, informed Dr Binod Bindu Sharma, Director at Gandaki Provincial Health Directorate.

Of the new infected people, two are from Pokhara Metropolitan City, one from Sukla Gandaki Municipality of Tanahu, two from Putalibazaar Municipality of Syangja, 11 from Gaindakot and one from Kawasoti of Nawalparasi (Bardaghat East).

A total of 54,889 people have undergone PCR test for coronavirus in the state so far.

According to the health directorate, there are 911 active coronavirus cases and 22 people have lost their lives to the respiratory disease in the province till date.