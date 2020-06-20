176 people discharged, Nepal’s COVID-19 recovery tally hits 1,578

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: As many as 176 persons earlier diagnosed with the COVID-19 contagion, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), at its regular media briefing, on Saturday.

Among those discharged are 26 males undergoing treatment at the Siraha Hospital. Similarly, 54 persons admitted at health facilities in Banke district have tested negative for the contraction while 10 persons have been discharged from the Biratnagar-based Koshi Hospital.

In the same manner, 24 patients receiving treatment at the Surkhet-based provincial hospital have been allowed to go home following their recovery from the infection.

COVID-19 Special Hospital in Dang and Manhari isolation centre in Makawanpur have discharged five and six persons respectively. Two patients each have recovered from the contagion at Dadeldhura and Darchula hospitals.

Five persons have been discharged from Achham District Hospital, while nine patients admitted at Doti Hospital and eight patients admitted at Dhangadhi-based Provincial Hospital have been allowed to return home.

Likewise, 14 patients admitted at Mahakali Hospital in Kanchanpur, four patients at Tikapur Hospital in Kailali, six persons under treatment in Bharatpur, Chitwan have been discharged.

Additionally, a female admitted at Nepalgunj Medical College has battled her way through the coronavirus infection.

With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 1,578 which includes 1,437 males and 141 females.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook