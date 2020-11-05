18 Covid-19 fatalities registered on Thursday, death-toll shifts to 1,052

KATHMANDU: As many as 18 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,052.
3,051 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 185,974.
Over 1.23 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 48 million.
On Wednesday, Nepal reported the highest single-day death toll where 30 individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 1,034.
WASHINGTON: Democrat Joe Biden on Wednesday predicted a US election win over President Donald Trump after pivotal victories in Michigan and Wisconsin, while the Republican incumbent sought to offset a narrowing path to re-election with lawsuits and demands for a recount. Victories in those Midwes Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4 Sixteen doctors working in Bir Hospital emergency submitted resignation from their positions today. They handed over their resignation to Hospital Director Kedar Century after the hospital management failed to fulfil their demands. The doctors put in their papers after ta Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said today he would not resign from his post for which he was elected by the people. Inaugurating Manmohan Centre Annex Building at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital here today, Oli discarded the talk of his resignation in media as rumour Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4 A report on Rapid Gender Assessment, recently released by the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, in collaboration with non-government organisations, including UN Women, has made recommendations to the government to address the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable g Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4 Minister for Education, Science and Technology Girirajmani Pokharel has underscored the need to make optimum use of science and technology and link education with skill and productivity. Addressing a virtual dialogue organised by the Education Policy and Practice Centre h Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4 Traffic management in Kathmandu valley has been complicated by narrow roads and increasing pressure of vehicles. A delay in construction of corridor roads and other roads; garage, gas station and workshop being operated on the sides of roads and lack of parking lots and o Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4 Tribhuvan University has made necessary arrangements for students to take their exams from exam centres convenient to them. The university is going to conduct examinations that were suspended due to the lockdown imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus from the fourth we Read More...