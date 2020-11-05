18 Covid-19 fatalities registered on Thursday, death-toll shifts to 1,052

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 18 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,052.

3,051 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 185,974.

Over 1.23 million deaths from the disease have been reported worldwide while the global case tally is recorded over 48 million.

On Wednesday, Nepal reported the highest single-day death toll where 30 individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 1,034.

