18 houses swept away in Lamjung landslide

LAMJUNG: As many as 18 houses were swept away by the landslide that occurred in Marsyangdi Rural Municipality-3 of Lamjung district on Wednesday morning.
Persistent rainfall for the past few days triggered the landslide at 9:00 am today in Tarapu Pallotari.
Six persons were injured in the incident, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ganga Bahadur Thapa at District Police Office, Lamjung.
Meanwhile, 62 houses are at high risk due to the landslide.
Authorities are moving the locals to a more secure location, added DSP Thapa. Personnel from Nepal Police, Nepali Army, Armed Police Force, Red Cross are deployed at the incident site for rescue and recovery operations.
Landslide debris have covered the whole village and buried multiple domesticated animals.
