18 new Covid-19 cases reported; Monday’s eighty cases take tally to 375

KATHMANDU: As many as 18 cases of coronavirus-infection have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population, taking Nepal’s tally to 375 on Monday.

Prior to this, 62 cases had been reported, which adds to eighty cases in a single day.

Of the recently diagnosed, 12 males are from Banke, two males from Dhanusha, and one male each from Khotang, Dailekh, Sunsari and Jhapa.

As per the Ministry, all of the infected are reported to be in normal health condition and are in touch with health workers.

