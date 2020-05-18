Nepal | May 18, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > 18 new Covid-19 cases reported; Monday’s eighty cases take tally to 375

18 new Covid-19 cases reported; Monday’s eighty cases take tally to 375

Published: May 18, 2020 10:28 pm On: Nepal
THT Online
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: As many as 18 cases of coronavirus-infection have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population, taking Nepal’s tally to 375 on Monday.

Prior to this, 62 cases had been reported, which adds to eighty cases in a single day.

Of the recently diagnosed, 12 males are from Banke, two males from Dhanusha, and one male each from Khotang, Dailekh, Sunsari and Jhapa.

As per the Ministry, all of the infected are reported to be in normal health condition and are in touch with health workers.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

Brexit or breakup? None the wiser

Share Now:

The UK has clarified some of its objectives for leaving the bloc, and we can begin to get a sense of how the process will play out over the next few years.

UML Guman Singh Aryal elected as Beshisahar mayor

Share Now:

CPN-UML candidate Guman Singh Aryal has been elected as the mayor of Beshishaar Municipality in Lamjung district.

Wives of detained lawyers appeal to Trump to press China on rights

Share Now:

Wives of human rights lawyers detained by China in a sweeping crackdown two years ago appealed in the US Congress on Thursday for President Donald Trump to press Beijing to free activists and end torture.

Mayhem rages in west Venezuela; Capriles blocked from UN trip

Share Now:

Mobs looted shops and fought security forces overnight in Venezuela’s restive western region, where three soldiers were being charged on Thursday with the fatal shooting of a man who was buying diapers for his baby, witnesses said.

PM to resign by May 24

Share Now:

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s Political Adviser Chakrapani Khanal told THT on Thursday that the PM planned to resign any day between May 22 and 24 after forging consensus with the Nepali Congress on matters related to the government’s policy and programmes and the new fiscal budget.

Trump denies asking Comey to drop probe, decries ‘witch hunt’

Share Now:

President Donald Trump, striking a defiant tone on Thursday after days of political tumult, denied asking former FBI Director James Comey to drop a probe into his former national security adviser and decried a “witch hunt” against him.

Melamchi set to miss third deadline

Share Now:

The Melamchi Water Supply Project said that it was unlikely to meet the target of supplying water to Kathmandu Valley by October 2017, the third deadline for project completion.

Govt to develop four satellite cities

Share Now:

The government has decided to develop four new four satellite cities in as many cardinal directions of Kathmandu Valley.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times