18 test negative in PCR in Tanahun

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: As many as eighteen persons have tested negative for COVID-19, which causes respiratory illness due to coronavirus, in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, on Thursday.

District Health Office Chief Shankar Babu Adhikari said, throat swab sample reports of five women and thirteen men came out negative today.

Chief District Officer (CDO) Badri Nath Adhikari also confirmed that all eighteen persons, who had recently returned from abroad, tested negative for the novel virus.

According to CDO Adhikari, there are 21 quarantine facilities, 42 isolation beds in five different locations, 419 PPE sets, 77 sets of thermal guns and 23 ambulances on standby, in the district.

So, far, Nepal has reported 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases in which 38 are active while nine have recovered from the virus.

