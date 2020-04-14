Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: As many as 183 samples have been drawn for Covid-19 detection in three days in Dhading district since Saturday, after the federal government allocated 300 rapid diagnostic test (RDT) kit to the district. So far, all the tests have resulted in a negative for Coronavirus infection.

The test carried out on Monday alone took samples of 14 persons in Galchhi, 12 in Benighat, 11 in Gangajamuna, and Tripurasundari Rural Municipalities, informed Dipak Achhami, focal person at Dhading District Health Office. The district is planning to conduct RDTs in Jwalamukhi and Gajuri Rural municipalities on Tuesday.

According to health workers, the kit provides results in 15 minutes.

Authorities have been testing all those that have recently returnes from foreign countries, after mid-March as per the government’s decision, informed Dhading Health Office.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook