KATHMANDU: As many as 28 Nepali have died of Covid-19 worldwide in the past seven days. With this, a total of 189 Nepalis have died from coronavirus infection till date.
According to the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), of the 28 who died last week, 25 were currently living in India, two in Saudi Arabia and one in South Africa.
In a press statement issued from the UK this morning, the NRNA said that Nepalis residing in 38 countries in the world have been affected by the virus and most infections have been detected in Maharashtra of India.
Similarly, 35 Nepalis who attended a family gathering in Luxembourg were infected. Meanwhile, it is said so far, 37,424 Nepali people left stranded abroad due to COVID-19 crisis have been brought back home in coordination with the Nepali Embassy in the respective countries, diplomatic missions and other organisations.
KATHMANDU: One of the police personnel deployed at the residence of Speaker of the House of Representatives has tested positive for coronavirus. It has been learnt that the security personnel diagnosed with the viral contagion has not come in contact with Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota since July 21 Read More...
DHANGADHI: Most of the families displaced by floods have started returning home after the floodwater that gushed into their houses gradually started subsiding in Joshipur Rural Municipality and Tikapur Municipality of Kailali district. More than 6,000 households have been reported to be affected Read More...
DHANGADHI: A woman was killed and her husband left injured in an attack carried out by an unidentified group in Belauri Rural Municipality-7 of Kailali district on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Belu Khati (55) and injured as her husband Ghanashyam Khati (62) of Bhagatpur. A Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 315 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking the nationwide count to 20,086. The new infections were confirmed after testing 6,993 specimens through PCR method across the nation in the last 24 hours. As of today, 382, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on the coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 382,490 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried ou Read More...
LAMJUNG: Three fresh cases of dengue has been reported in Besisahar Municipality of Lamjung district, on Saturday. According to the District Community Hospital, three persons -- one each from wards 3, 8 and 9 of the municipality -- have been detected with the mosquito-borne disease. All the pe Read More...
KATHMANDU: Six new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kathmandu valley, on Saturday. Among the six cases, five are from Kathmandu district while one case of transmission has been recorded in Bhaktapur. No cases were detected from Lalitpur. The new infections were confirme Read More...