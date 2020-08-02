Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: As many as 28 Nepali have died of Covid-19 worldwide in the past seven days. With this, a total of 189 Nepalis have died from coronavirus infection till date.

According to the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), of the 28 who died last week, 25 were currently living in India, two in Saudi Arabia and one in South Africa.

In a press statement issued from the UK this morning, the NRNA said that Nepalis residing in 38 countries in the world have been affected by the virus and most infections have been detected in Maharashtra of India.

Similarly, 35 Nepalis who attended a family gathering in Luxembourg were infected. Meanwhile, it is said so far, 37,424 Nepali people left stranded abroad due to COVID-19 crisis have been brought back home in coordination with the Nepali Embassy in the respective countries, diplomatic missions and other organisations.

