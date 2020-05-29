KATHMANDU: As many as 19 persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at different health facilities across the country, have been discharged, following recovery, confirmed MoHP.
Two patients receiving treatment at the Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, have been discharged as they tested negative for the contraction on RT-PCR testing.
Similarly, seven persons admitted at the Lalitpur-based Patan Academy of Health Sciences have been permitted to return homes, following complete recovery.
Moreover, two individuals undergoing treatment at the Balumbu-based COVID-19 hospital have too been discharged.
Furthermore, eight persons confirmed with COVID-19 in Banke admitted at the Corona Special Hospital, Beljhundi, Dang, for treatment have discharged from the hospital facility.
With these recent additions of recovery cases, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 206 which includes 162 males and 44 females.
As Nepal has been witnessing exponential rise in the newly detected COVID-19 cases, the recovery cases too, which are regularly being reported, have also gained appreciation for the efforts of frontline health workers who are fighting a major health crisis.
The number of coronavirus patients has been increasing over the past few days in Nepal. In the current scenario, it seems like the numbers would further increase in the coming days. Given that healthcare workers and frontline staff are the first responders to manage the ongoing pandemic with limited Read More...
GAIGHAT: Police have registered cases against two youths who were arrested on Tuesday for violating lockdown in Udayapur district. The arrested have been identified as Surendra Gupta and Rakesh Sah, both in their 30s. Lalpatta-based police post arrested the duo after they were found bringing t Read More...
NEPALGUNJ: Armed Police Force personnel recovered two abandoned muzzle-loader guns in Kohalpur Municipality-8 in Banke district, today. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shyam Kumar Karki said that they recovered the weapons along with ammunition, shrapnel shells, and other items under Sikta Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Tensions ran high at Katahariya Municipality in Rautahat district after police opened a dozen rounds of blank fire to take situation under control as the locals protested against setting up a quarantine in the area and clashed with security forces, on Thursday. At least six police perso Read More...
KATHMANDU: The government is all set to add 1,300-MW electricity to the national power grid of the country within the next fiscal year. A goal has been set to complete all the ongoing hydropower projects and expedite the under-construction projects in the country. The government is planning to Read More...
KATHMANDU: Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada has appropriated a budget of Rs 6 billion for cornonavirus pandemic prevention and control measures. The said budget has been allocated for drugs, medical equipment and other treatment materials required for Covid-19 response. The quarantine facilitie Read More...
KATHMANDU: Cottage and small industries affected by Covid-19 will be provided loans at five per cent interest rate by the government. Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada at the unveiling of the budget for the fiscal year 2020/21 at the joint meeting of the federal parliament shared that a separate Read More...