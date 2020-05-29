THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 19 persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at different health facilities across the country, have been discharged, following recovery, confirmed MoHP.

Two patients receiving treatment at the Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, have been discharged as they tested negative for the contraction on RT-PCR testing.

Similarly, seven persons admitted at the Lalitpur-based Patan Academy of Health Sciences have been permitted to return homes, following complete recovery.

Moreover, two individuals undergoing treatment at the Balumbu-based COVID-19 hospital have too been discharged.

Furthermore, eight persons confirmed with COVID-19 in Banke admitted at the Corona Special Hospital, Beljhundi, Dang, for treatment have discharged from the hospital facility.

With these recent additions of recovery cases, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 206 which includes 162 males and 44 females.

As Nepal has been witnessing exponential rise in the newly detected COVID-19 cases, the recovery cases too, which are regularly being reported, have also gained appreciation for the efforts of frontline health workers who are fighting a major health crisis.

