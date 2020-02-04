19 hurt in Tanahun accident

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: As many as nineteen persons sustained injuries when a mini-bus and passenger bus collided head-on at Narighat near Abukhaireni along Prithvi Highway in Tanahun district, on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred after the mini-bus (Ba 3 Kha 4201) heading to Kathmandu from Pokhara collided with a bus (Na 4 Kha 6357) coming from the opposite direction, injuring 19 persons including three with serious injuries, this afternoon.

Among the seriously injured persons, two are undergoing treatment at the B&B Hospital in Gwarko, Lalitpur, and one in Chitwan-based medical college, Police Inspector Buddhi Prasad Subedi at the Area Police Office, Abukhaireni, said.

After the incident, the injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital and Chitwan-based medical college for treatment.

As per the police’s preliminary investigation, the accident might have occurred while overtaking in the highway. The bus driver has been arrested and kept at the Abukhaireni Area Police Office for further investigation into the case, police informed.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook