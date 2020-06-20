19-month-old tests positive for Covid-19, parents test negative

POKHARA: A 19-month-old baby tested positive for Covid-19 in Madi Rural Municipality of Kaski district.
The father of the infected baby had come from India 16 days ago and had stayed in a quarantine facility. He, however, returned home after he was tested negative for the infection, on Friday.
According to Chief Administrative Officer of the rural municipality Narayan Prasad Sapkota, “Swab samples were collected from both mother and the child to check if they came in contact with anybody while they paid their visit to the father while in quarantine. We are currently looking into the matter,” added Sapkota.
The mother of the infected baby has not left the rural municipality since the lockdown was brought into effect.
Preparations are being made to carry out contact tracing of those who came in contact with the baby.
