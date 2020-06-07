DOTI: A 19-yr-old person has passed away in a quarantine centre at KI Singh Rural Municipality-3 of Doti district.
According to one of the locals, Sher Bahadur Aire, the youth passed away today at around 3 am.
The deceased had returned to his village in the district from Ludhiana, India on June 1. Immediately the next day, on June 2, he had been quarantined at Sita Ram Basic School that is being used as a quarantine facility.
The 19-year-old had some underlying heart conditions and was living with as many as ten persons in the quarantine facility.
Chief at the District Health Office, Ramesh Malasi said that the deceased’s swab specimen has already been collected and sent for testing to determine the cause of his death.
