1,945 new cases recorded on Friday; Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advances to 216,965

KATHMANDU: Nepal on Friday reported 1,945 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 216,965.

Of the total new cases, 740 are females and 1,205 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 1,107 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley among which 862 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 174 and 71 cases respectively.

Likewise, 5,364 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have tested negative for the infection in the last 24 hours. As per the Health Ministry’s latest data, 191,002 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection till date.

Nepal’s active Covid-19 case count currently stands at 24,665.

Meanwhile, 22 more fatalities from the disease have taken the countrywide death toll to 1,298.

According to the health ministry, a total of1,643,900 PCR tests have been carried out till date. In the last 24 hours, 10,340 tests were conducted.

Currently, there are 753 individuals in various quarantine facilities across Nepal.

On Thursday, Nepal’s coronavirus case count reached 215,020 with 2,103 newly confirmed cases.

