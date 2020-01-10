2 killed, 17 hurt in Tanahun bus plunge

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: At least two people lost their lives and 17 others sustained injuries in a bus accident near Thanimai of Ghiring Rural Municipality-3 of Tanahun district, on Friday.

The Tanahun District Police Office identified the deceased as Muna Thapa, 20, and Nanai Maya Gurung, 42, of Ghising Rural Municipality-1 and 3 respectively.

According to DPO Spokesperson and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Leela Raj Lamichhane, among the deceased, Muna died on the spot and Nani Maya Gurung breath her last while undergoing treatment at the Pokhara-based Fishtail Hospital today.

He further said, all the injured persons are receiving treatment at the Manipal Teaching Hospital in Pokhara.

As many as 26 persons were on board the bus (Ga 1 Kha 6175) heading to Pokhara from Rampur of Palpa district before plunging 40 metres down the road, killing two and injuring 17 others this afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to high uncontrollable speed on a rural road.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway.

