2 more persons who flew with COVID-19 patient traced in Nawalparasi

Shreeram Sigdel

NAWALPARASI: Two persons have been traced in Nawalparasi district who had shared the same aircraft with the 19-year-old female student as she tested positive for COVID-19 which causes respiratory illness due to coronavirus.

The government has already contacted 125 persons out of 158 persons on board the Qatar Airways (Flight No QR 652) to Kathmandu from Doha on March 17 and asked them to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“The home ministry had sent us the list of all the passengers and two were found to be from Nawalparasi district,” said Deputy Supreident of Police (DSP) and DPO Spokesperson Birendra Thapa.

While tracing them on the basis of their citizenship number, we found out one person from the West Nawalparasi and other from the East Nawalparasi, DSP Thapa shared.

“We found one person is self-isolation at his home in Bardaghat in the district while the other is said to be residing in Kathmandu after arriving in Nepal. We have reported to the ministry as per our findings,” DSP Thapa informed.

we are in consultations with the doctors whether to leave him in self-isolation or send him to hospital. And we are still undecided on this matter, DSP Thapa added.

The government decided to impose a weeklong lockdown after a 19-year-old female student returning from France tested for the COVID-19 on Monday to curb the spread of the disease in the country.

Meanwhile, the patient is undergoing treatment at the Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Kathmandu.

