20 police personnel test positive for coronavirus in Rautahat’s Chandrapur

Prabhat Kumar Jha

RAUTAHAT: As many as 20 police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) have been reported to be infected by novel coronavirus in Rautahat district.

The DSP, two inspectors and 17 other police personnel at Chandrapur-based Area Police Office (APO) tested positive for COVID-19.

Eight civilians too tested positive for the disease in the PCR test taken at Hetauda based lab. The swab specimens were collected from a total of 41 persons. Public Health Inspector Matrika Chalise at Chandranigahapur Hospital confirmed that he received the lab test report.

A source at the District Police Office informed that all the infected security personnel would be placed in an isolation facility at Shahid Park and some others in home isolation.

The cases of viral infection have been rapidly rising in the district.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway to collect swab specimen from other police personnel at the APO and civilians on the basis of contact tracing. According to SP Siddhi Bikram Shah at Rautahat DPO, it has been arranged to disinfect the police office and send the swab specimen of other security personnel for PCR test.

Moreover, seven prisoners at Birgunj’s Garuda-based Area Police Office tested positive for the contagion on Tuesday. The infected prisoners have been placed at Dharahari-based isolation, SP Shah informed.

